Texas Pastor Charged With Sexual Assault

Ronnie Goines, a Texas pastor, was arrested on two charges of indecent assault and sexual assault. The former lead pastor at Koinonia Christian Church, Goines turned himself in after the Arlington Police Department issued the two warrants against him. Per CBS, a woman "made an outcry" back in June that was reported to the department.

After an investigation, criminal charges were filed against Goines. However, the sensitive nature of the case means that significant details are being held for the time being. Goines is currently being held on a $23,000 bond.

While details on Goines' ongoing case may be a little sparse for now, I did a bit of additional digging. As a warning, the following social media comments I'm about to share are allegations. There's no hard evidence for or against Goines' case, but it would be irresponsible to not share the temperature regarding the news.

I also forewarn that some of the following comments may be triggering as a few people are firmly of the mind that Goines is innocent and did nothing wrong.

"Humans make mistakes. Jesus was the only one to walk this Earth that was Perfect!!!!!!!! Nothing more to say," one Instagram user commented following the arrest.

"I love my pastor, he literally changed my life when I was on the brink of giving up! We are all human..."

Ronnie Goines, A Texas Pastor, Was Charged With Sexual Assault

"Ronnie Goines made me feel so uncomfortable a couple of years ago and called me evil when I told him to stop touching me and trying to hug me. Lock that sicko up," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user alleges.

"Wow: someone told me 'that church is in my neighborhood and the city even put up a street topper with his name to honor him. I'm going to demand that it be taken down,'" another user states.

It's a sensitive situation that's still early in its development. However, for now, that's where the situation has stalled until further information is given. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.