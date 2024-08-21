Texas Musician Jason McBride, Longtime Fiddler For Kevin Fowler Band, Reveals Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Jason McBride, a Texas musician and fiddler for the Kevin Fowler Band, is battling pancreatic cancer. He could use as much support as he can get.

Kevin Fowler made the sad announcement on social media. The artist is asking for prayers for the longtime fiddle player. He wrote, "A lot of y'all know Jason from his many years of playing fiddle with us on the road. He's always been a big part of the Kevin Fowler Band family. His family is now asking for prayers and our help on his path to healing."

Fowler also shared a GoFunMe link for McBride and his family. The musician learned at the end of July that he had pancreatic cancer. The money goes to helping McBride with his treatment and medical bills.

The organizer revealed that McBride has been going through some tough times with treatments and hospital stays. They wrote, "Jason was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the end of July and began a battle for his life. This journey has involved many procedures and hospital stays that are taking a toll on him and his wife, Vanessa."

Jason McBride Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Through the years, McBride has performed with Kevin Fowler, Kyle Park, Brian Milson, and others. He first started playing the fiddle at just 11 years old.

The GoFundMe continued, "Jason is not only an outstanding and talented musician, but he is also one of the most kind-hearted and life-loving individuals we know. To put it simply, he has a heart of gold. If you have had the pleasure of knowing Jason for any amount of time, you know this is true. Jason loves his family and friends and would willingly give the shirt off his back for us at any given moment. And, although this time has been difficult for him, he remains the steady rock he's always been. He is keeping his head held high, knowing that he's held in the hands of God."

Besides donations, the family is asking for prayers at this time. They wrote, "We want to see Jason with strength and life for years to come! After all, he needs to get back out on the lakes and rivers of Colorado and Texas in his kayak to enjoy the beauty of this land he loves so much."