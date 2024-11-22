Texas Mom Accused Of Abandoning 2-Year-Old To Go On Vacation With Man She Met On Dating App

The prices of babysitters these days are unmanageable. Or at least they seem to be for this neglectful mom who was caught abandoning her 16-month-old baby for days while she went galavanting around the country.

According to reports, 25-year-old Reese Louise Myers left her baby alone at home while she met with a Hinge date. However, this wasn't just a few hours and a couple of drinks. She had instead driven 160 miles from West Hallmark in Killeen to Alamo City.

On her quest for chasing tail, she decided abandoning her child was preferable to finding a sitter. Reports came in from neighbors that a child was seen hanging around a broken window. "Officers were told that a child was hanging out near a broken window and an aggressive dog was trying to attack the child. Upon the officer's arrival, they observed a child protruding from the window that was repaired with plexiglass sheeting and cardboard. It was not shattered," the local department said.

Mom Lied About Abandoning Baby

Immediately, police contacted the neglectful mom, demanding to know her reasons for abandoning her child. She confirmed, openly, that she had been gone since the day before. She then proceeded to outright lie to the police, telling them she had contacted a babysitter.

When they spoke to the supposed sitter, she denied having spoken to the mom. She told them she hadn't spoken to Myers since December, and showed them her messages to prove it. You would think the mother would have come up with a better story than that.

To make matters worse, when the police demanded she return to her home, she refused. She had decided that the date was going far too well, and the baby was completely killing the vibe. So, in stepped the California police department, who took her into custody. Later, on release, the Killeen police department scooped the mom up for abandoning her child.

This is a clear case of neglect for a mom who has no interest in her child. Anyone with an ounce of sense or compassion knows that a 16-month-old child has no ability to take care of itself. Obviously, she cares nothing for anyone but herself. I hope the child ends up in much better hands than hers.