Texas Megachurch Removes Four Elders Over Abuse Allegations

After allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor have emerged, Gateway Church has begun internal investigations. The Gateway Church founder and pastor, Robert Morris is being accused of sexual abuse involving 12-year-old Cindy Clemishire. Four other Elders, who knew about the abuse situation but kept quiet, have also been removed.

This is a refreshing case, but not uncommon with institutions like this. The Gateway Church has made it very clear that they will not abide by any kind of abuse, even if they are by Elders. In a statement to the congressional, Elder Wilbank stated "We have decided to draw a very bright line here based on Biblical and moral values and the values of our church family, and we can report to you that as of today, no individual in either group serves as an elder, is employed by, or works at Gateway Church. They have been removed,"

They have put their foot down, choosing to investigate and remove those responsible. It has been reported that Cindy Clemishire claims Robert Morris abused her from 1982 to 1987. Despite her claims the Elder states that he may have been sexually inappropriate but it was not abuse. The investigation will hopefully get to the bottom of it. I don't see the difference.

Four Elders Removed From Gateway Church Over Abuse Allegations

Along with the resignation of founder and pastor Robert Morris comes the firing of four other Elders who were aware of the abuse of Clemishire. Willbanks states that at least three of them knew about the situation but failed to do anything about it. Willbanks views this as unacceptable in the church, telling his congressional "We now know that there were Elders and employees at Gateway who knew before June 14, 2024, that Cindy was 12 at the time of the abuse. Both groups are fundamentally wrong and simply cannot and will not be tolerated at Gateway Church,"

The four other Elders removed from Gateway Church were not publicly named. However, NBCDFW reports that Elders Kevin Grove, Thomas Miller, Jeremy Carrasco, and Gayland Lawshe have all been removed from the website since the sexual abuse case began. Although the names have not been confirmed, it is expected these are the involved parties.

Despite the initial report of abuse, it is thought that this is the only case of sexual misconduct by Elders. It is a stand-alone situation, and hopefully, no other children have been involved.