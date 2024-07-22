Texas Man Unveils Massive Back Tattoo Of Iconic Donald Trump Image

Talk about devotion! A Texas man recently showed off his sweet new tat, revealing he got a massive tattoo of Donald Trump on his back. Specifically, it's a sketch of Trump following the attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally. The former president held his fist up in defiance, which quickly took off online.

Adrian West Jr recorded the video from Austin, Texas. He said he met the man at a club.

"Donald Trump's the f***ing man — let's go," the man says in the video. He showed off his tattoo. The video has drew a mixed-response online. One wrote, "I'm all for Trump , but that looks like a prison tattoo" Another wrote, "It's literally a cheap outline on one shoulder." Another wrote, "Really poor job on that tattoo just saying." Yet another wrote, "A grown man getting a tattoo of an other grown man who doesn't even know he exists."

Another Man Gets Donald Trump Tattoo

Meanwhile, he's far from the only one to get the tattoo. Another Texas man recently got the image tattooed on his calf. "I knew the magnitude of this event when I saw that image. It gave me chills," San Angelo artist Gabriel Luckey said. "The people that motivate me might not motivate you, but that's what makes us all unique, and so I just decided to add him to that leg. It was a monumental moment. He's an icon, and you can't take that away from him."

He said the moment stuck out to him.

"For some reason, that one kept sticking out to me, and I don't know that that image had become what it is now. I just went with my gut," Luckey shared. "What's going on in the world today? What could irate somebody so bad that they just want to take his head off like that? Come on, he's not even the sitting president."

He reached out to Steven Guerra for the tattoo. "He knew we were trying to be the first in the world, so he was hustling," Luckey said.