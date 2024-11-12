Texas Man Proposing During Cody Johnson Concert Is Tugging At My Heart Strings

Cody Johnson's The Painter is a beautiful song that many have come to cherish. Well, one couple will now cherish this song a lot more than any of us ever will, as it's the song they got engaged to.

Johnson was performing at his first ever sold-out show in Arlington, Texas, the past weekend. This is a huge achievement and is well-deserved. Although for a brief portion of the night, it wasn't about Johnson, but a couple-to-be.

A Texas man decided to propose to his girlfriend during the concert. Whilst his partner went to the bathroom, he told everyone around him his plans. So, naturally, at least one person whips out their phone to record the beautiful moment.

"When the guy in front of you tells everyone he is proposing while his girlfriend was in the bathroom....you just video it all! So fun!" the caption of the video goes.

Whilst Johnson performs The Painter, the man goes down on one knee for a heart-warming proposal.

The man whirls his girl around and embraces her. Then he takes his hat off and gets down onto one knee, a classic proposal move.

Everyone around them reacts to the movement, although his girlfriend is still staring off into the distance. She was likely trying to spot something as he did turn her around, after all. After a few moments, the man taps her on the shoulder.

She turns around to see what was happening as the group around them cheers on. They embrace into a heartwarming kiss, which is the natural greeting to the special someone who just became your fiancé. They kiss and hug for a while as they sway to The Painter being performed live by Johnson. Such a magical moment.

"We seen this happen last night. Brought tears to my eyes.. congrats!!!!" comments one under the video.

I wish the best for this couple, and hope they had a wonderful time.