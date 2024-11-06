Texas Man Pleads Guilty for Planning Mass Shooting at Buc-ee's

You can't go anywhere nowadays without serious risk of being in a mass shooting. Amusement parks, sporting events, concerts, plain grocery stores, it's truly the wild west. Everyone feels so big and powerful carrying around weapons and trying to make a point. It's cowardly how people move around. the lack of empathy for the common man. They don't care whether or not we live or die and it doesn't matter where it happens. Even at a Buc-ee's, you might fall victim to an idiot with a gun.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, twenty year old Cameron Darrick Peterson pleaded guilty for trying to acquire a gun. Eventually, he would use it to shoot up a Buc-ee's gas station and convenience store in New Braunfels, Texas. Authorities say that his plot started back in November 2022 and follows up those plans by attempting to buy a 12-gauge shotgun at a pawn shop. "He completed the required background check and was denied due to his age and the type of firearm he was attempting to purchase," the news release reads. "On May 31, he attempted to purchase an assault weapon-style 12-gauge shotgun from the pawn shop and was denied a second time."

Buc-ee's Shooting Conspirator Could Face Ten Years in Prison

Behind the scenes, Cameron had already made significant progress in his plans. The FBI acquire a warrant for the man's arrest and find everything he had in preparation for the Buc-ee's shooting. They find a .22 caliber long rifle and six magazines packed with 60 bullets. Additionally, the FBI finds an "Improvised Explosive Device" out of the 11 aerosol containers. Lastly, he'd plotted about this shooting on Instagram, causing the federal agents to find out about him.

Currently, Peterson faces a potential ten year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine for his plot to shoot up a Buc-ee's. His sentencing will take place on February 5, 2025.