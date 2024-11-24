Texas Man Convicted For Murder, Human Sacrifice, And Eating Hearts

A Texas man named Jason Thornburg was convicted of killing, dismembering, and burning three people for ritualistic sacrifices in 2021. On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, he was found guilty of capital murder and is waiting for his sentencing, which could end up with him either receiving the death penalty or spending the rest of his life in prison without parole.

Back in September 2021, Thornburg killed three people in cold blood. He then went on to dismember their bodies, storing them inside an Euless hotel, under his bed. According to his own confession to investigators, Thornburg also ate one of the victim's heart as well as other body parts. He finally set the three bodies on fire in a Fort Worth dumpster.

Not only that, but Thornburg also confessed to two previous murders he had committed. Reportedly he killed his roommate, Mark Jewell, in May 2021. He then set the apartment on fire with Jewell's body inside. Thornburg also confessed to killing his girlfriend to perform a sacrifice back in 2017. According to the Daily Mail, Thornburg's girlfriend was reported missing at the time.

Both of these murders were brought up in court, with investigators testifying about Thornburg's confession. Thornburg's attorneys claim their client was insane and had severe mental issues when the murders took place in 2021.

A Monster

When the news of the brutal murders of the three victims became public, the whole community in Texas was in shock. This includes Forth Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes, stating that he had never seen anything alike. "This was shocking, it's unsettling and we knew bringing someone to justice in the case was paramount" he stated.

Homicide Detective Sergeant Joe Loughman shared Noakes's sentiment, detailing that Jason Thornburg used a "straight blade knife" to dismember his victims's bodies. "I really couldn't even go into the psyche of someone that is able to do this," Loughman said. "He doesn't have an extensively violent criminal history, but he did not give us any details that would ascertain[a motive]."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the first responders showed up on scene that day and the investigators who investigated this," said Chief Noakes at the time. "It's not something anyone should have to see, but they did the job and they did it well."