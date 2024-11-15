Texas Man Arrested For Planning 9/11 Like Attack In The U.S.

A US born Texas man has been apprehended after allegedly planning a '9/11' style attack in the US and offering to harbor ISIS members. The statement released by the FBI reveals how they successfully stopped the man before he even got his plans close to starting.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Speaking to the press, FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams tells of how this man allegedly planned to strap himself with an explosive belt. The Texas man was intending to perform an attack on Houston after being radicalised. He was planning to focus on military recruitment centres.

Allegedly, according to the FBI, Anas Said, 28, was plotting an attack online, offering his Texas home as sanctuary for ISIS members. The various messages collected by the FBI revealed his plans to perform a jihad. Of course, none of these were possible, and he was apprehended. "Today is a great day. We've taken a suspected terrorist off the streets of Houston," FBI agent Williams says.

Texas Man Spent Some Of His Childhood in Lebanon

Radicalisation can happen from anywhere in the world, of course, but interestingly, this US born Texas man also spent some of his childhood in Lebanon. Whether this is where he picked up his love for ISIS and hatred for the US is anyone's guess.

Looking through comments on X, people are very unclear as to where he came from. Despite being US born, and from Texas, most seem to think it was an immigrant planning the attack. In fact, Anas Said was US born and a resident. "How did he get into the country?" one clueless poster writes, clearly having not listened to the press release at all. "they are amongst us. They have been coming across the border every day," another very unobservant commenter writes. I'm not sure which border he means. The man lived in Texas, so he didn't need to cross one to attack Houston.

Due to the vague report from the FBI which gives little information, people are sceptical. Many are sick of the FBI and believe this loose story is just a way of justifying their outdated existence. It comes with no pictures, and the world 'alleged' every sentence. One commenter writes "Or was he induced by the FBI so they could justify their useless existence??? How many informants were in on this one???? I'm just glad you guys took a little break from investigating parents who complain at school board meetings." It appears some folks are a little tired of their tax dollars going to waste.