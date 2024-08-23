Texas Lawyer Killed By Wife In Murder Suicide

Jerry Hernandez, a prominent Texas lawyer, was killed by his wife in a murder-suicide. Per The Mirror, police confirmed that Sonia, Jerry's wife, shot him to death before shooting herself. They were found dead at their mansion in Shavano Park. As of now, the police don't have a motive for the crime. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Jerry Hernandez's death as a homicide and Sonia's death as a suicide.

Hernandez's biography on the JVH Firm website details the work he contributed as a lawyer. "Jerry Hernandez has represented victims in personal injury law his entire career of more than 32 years. During this time, he has won many trials against the biggest insurance companies," the biography begins.

"Though too many lawyers view trials as burdens, Jerry absolutely loves trying cases and is a firm believer in the power of the jury system. He is often requested to speak to lawyer groups about trial tactics. And was named a Top Personal Injury Lawyer in 2017 by S.A. Scene Magazine. Jerry was born and raised in the south side of San Antonio. Where he graduated high school and then went on to earn his bachelor's degree in 1985 from the University of Texas in Austin. He earned his law degree from California Western School of Law in 1988."

We at Wide Open Country will provide further details into this case as it develops.

