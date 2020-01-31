The Texas Independence Day Celebration Will Make You Even Prouder to Be a Texan

This post is sponsored content presented by Washington on the Brazos.

March 2, 1836 is a date Texans know well. It's the day 59 delegates gathered to declare independence from Mexico and form the Republic of Texas. And what better way to celebrate the official creation of Texas than with the annual Texas Independence Day Celebration?

The Texas Independence Day Celebration is an admission-free, two-day living history celebration held in the place where it all began: the 300-acre Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site. This year's event takes place on Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrating the Lone Star State in the place "Where Texas Became Texas" is enough to bring a tear to the eye of any Texan.

This year's celebration will feature two stages of entertainment, including the Texas A&M Singing Cadets, the Brenham Children's Chorus, Wesoabi Nation, Jagoda Polish Folk Dance Ensemble, Eizium Baum, Evelyn the Yodelin Cowgirl, Mixteco Ballet Folklorico, Celtaire String Band and more.

On a tented stage at Barrington Plantation, you can experience a taste of the early 1800s with the Dr. Balthasar Medicine Show, Professor Gerard the Texian Magician and a traditional Punch & Judy puppet show.

Living historians will be onsite to present highlights of theConvention of 1836, including debates, decisions and correspondence. You'll even get to meet the "delegates" of the Convention and learn more about the signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence.

The Star of the Republic Museum, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, will host performances by the Star of Texas Dulcimers and demonstrators showcasing knitting, tatting, weaving and quilting. Attendees will even get a chance to see the museum's brand new exhibit "Threads of History: Clothing in the Republic of Texas," which features clothing pieces typical of the 1830s and 1840s in Texas.

But that's not all the history you'll get to experience firsthand. The Descendants of the Texas Declaration Signers will hold an open house in the conference center, complete with refreshments, music, live and silent auctions, medallions for sale and genealogists to help those interested in learning more about their ancestry.

Historical re-enactors will recreate an 1836 Texas Army camp on the grounds where attendees can learn how the soldiers and their families lived.

Betsy Wagner, author of "Spirit of Gonzalez," will be autographing books on Saturday the 29th from 10 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm in the Visitor Center.

And there's plenty for little Texans to do. The event will include arts and crafts, food trucks and a Kids History Zone.

The Texas Independence Day Celebration is coordinated by the Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation, in partnership with the Texas Historical Commission and The Texas Army re-enactors.

Now Watch: The 5 Best Log cabin Kits to Buy and Build