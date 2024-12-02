Texas Governor Threatens To Defund Children Hospital Over Viral Video

A since-removed TikTok from a doctor went viral encouraging people to skip the citizenship question on intake forms. Governor Greg Abbott threatened to defund the Children's Hospital he worked at in response to the law violation.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Doctor Tony Pastor took to his TikTok on November 11 in retaliation to the executive order that recently went into effect on November 1. The new order, issued by Gov. Greg Abbott in early August, requires certain intake forms to ask patients whether they are a U.S. citizen in hospitals that take Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Plan.

A flyer regarding the executive order promised people that this question would not inhibit care given to patients whatsoever, and patients could decline to answer it.

The doctor's TikTok garnered over a million views. In it, he said that the staff at the hospital he worked at, Texas Children's Hospital, were told patients did not have to answer the question at all, despite the law.

This prompted a response from the governor.

Governor Greg Abbott Threatens Children's Hospital

On November 24, Greg Abbott took to X to respond to the video that was reported by Express News.

He wrote, "Hey Texas Children's Hospital & Baylor College of Medicine this doctor is putting your Medicaid & Medicare funding at risk. [You] better think twice & have crystal clear records. There will be consequences for failing to follow the law in the Order."

The comment section of his post is full of people condemning his threat.

In response to the governor's threats, Doctor Pastor made more TikToks discussing the issue and explaining why he doesn't agree with the executive order.

"This new law that's asking hospitals for immigration status is under the guise of trying to get data on how much money we're spending on undocumented patients," he explained. He fears that the data will potentially justify government actions to restrict or limit healthcare to such patients.

"If you really, truly cared about patients and spending... then why are we one of ten states who has not accepted Medicaid expansion?" he asked.

Since the threat to the hospital's funding, Texas Children's Hospital released a statement saying that they "fully [support] Governor Abbott's new Executive Order and [are] in full compliance."

It seems that the hospital's funding is in check, although it's unknown if any consequences will befall Doctor Pastor for his stance.