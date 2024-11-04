Texas Fugitive Shows Off Some Impressive Acrobatics But That Doesn’t Save Him

After stealing a car, a Texas fugitive became embroiled in a police chase where he got an opportunity to show off his acrobatic abilities.

Videos by Wide Open Country

According to Fox 4 sources, Fort Worth police chased the suspect after identifying the stolen vehicle around 4:30 pm. The suspect, Terron Hadnot, 29, refused to pull over. The chase then began.

Speeds of up to 100 mph were reached in the chase. The police have assured that no civilians or police were injured in the chase.

The fugitive took the police down I-35W northbound, before moving to US 287. SKY 4 captured the chase, including the amusing and impressive end.

Hadnot, cutting his losses, decides to exit the vehicle and carry on running on foot. That's when he comes across the fence. He performs an almost perfect front flip over the obstacle. Although he clears the fence, his landing could have been better.

He recovers pretty well and continues running, although a police car is quick to cut him off. The on-foot officers are left behind the fence, unwilling to follow up his performance.

Front-flipping Fugitive Apprehended

With the police car chasing him, he quickly surrenders, throwing his hands up and dropping to his knees. He had maintained the act of throwing his hands in the air during the chase.

When parked, the officer in the car dashes around and pushes the suspect into the ground to arrest him. A colleague soon joins him as they hold him down. The footage ends there.

No details have been provided about the arrest or what will happen from this point onward.

What I do know is that we'll likely not see such a brazen display of acrobatic skill from any suspect on the run for a while. I've rewatched the video a few times; it is rather impressive. Despite his abilities, he did still steal someone's vehicle, so I'm glad his acrobatic skills didn't allow him to escape the law.