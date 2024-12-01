Texas Daycare Worker Allegedly Kicked Toddlers Over 100 Times

A teacher has been arrested for kicking toddlers over 100 times in a 3 month period.

On November 28, CBS19 reported the arrest of Catherine Guziejka, 44, on six counts of injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury. The outlet obtained the Affidavit. She was arrested on October 30.

She administered 134 kicks to the six toddlers in her care from July to October. Her abuse was caught on video surveillance.

The teacher once kicked a 2-year-old in the back while he was lying on the floor. Other incidents involve yanking toddlers from their beds during nap time to a changing table. Guziejka was also seen punishing toddlers by standing on their hands for seven seconds as they tried to retract their hands due to the pain.

Other such examples of abuse were shown on the recordings. The children weren't being disruptive before Guziejka hit or hurt the kids.

She has since been fired from Punkin' Doodles Pre-School, where she began work in September 2023.

Teacher Abuses Toddlers In Her Care

Another staffer allegedly came across the footage of the teacher abusing the children. That staffer then told a father of one of the children about the abuse.

That father then contacted the police, who investigated the matter.

According to the outlet, the footage is still being reviewed, although there's already enough evidence for her charges.

Guziejka was booked into Smith County Jail.

Fox News reports that the daycare's owner fired the teacher the moment she learned of the footage. She also called the police and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services immediately. The DFPS concluded that the teacher could no longer work at any daycare, hospital, nursing home or facility that cares for vulnerable people.

The Punkin' Doodles Day Care has since been sold to a new owner, who plans to rebrand and rebuild the day care.

This months-long abuse in a Texas daycare comes to light just as an Oklahoma teacher gets arrested for breaking a student's collar bone during "play fighting."