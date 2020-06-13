8 Incredible Texas Caves You Need to Explore

Texas is packed with natural beauty, both above and below the surface. Whether you want to get down on your hands and knees to crawl through dark passages, or prefer gazing into caverns from afar to see the stalactites and stalagmites, there's plenty of opportunity for underground adventure all over the state.

Here are eight beautiful caves in Texas worth exploring.

1. Natural Bridge Caverns

Located about 30 minutes north of downtown San Antonio, the Natural Bridge Caverns allow visitors to hike through an amazing half-mile cave system 180 feet below the ground.

2. Kickapoo Caverns

The Kickapoo Cavern trail in Brackettville is an adventure tour for far more experienced hikers, as it's an undeveloped and a strenuous underground hiking trail. Don't forget your helmet!

3. Devil's Sinkhole

This wild cave is commonly known to be the largest single-chamber cavern in Texas. Devil's Sinkhole State Natural Area in Rocksprings is also home to the state's largest colonies of Mexican free-tailed bats.

4. Longhorn Caverns

Longhorn Cavern State Park in Burnet offers daily tours of the cavern and is conveniently only 1.5 hours northwest of Austin. It's the perfect distance for an easy day trip!

5. Inner Space Cavern

Hidden for 10,000 years, Inner Space Cavern in Georgetown is one of the few places where prehistoric remains have been found. Pretty crazy, huh?

6. Cascade Caverns

Cascade Caverns in Boerne is located in a 105-acre park that also offers camping and nature trails.

7. Caverns of Sonora

You can find The Caverns of Sonora in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. They are known to have some of the most beautiful crystal formations in the world.

8. Wonder World Cave

Travelers stop by Wonder World Park in San Marcos each year to set eyes on this earthquake-formed cave. It was the first commercial show cave to open to the public in Texas.

Now Watch: Texas Places Non-Texans Mispronounce All the Time

oembed rumble video here