Tesla Just Recalled Almost All Of Its Cybertrucks Due To Soap — Yes Seriously

Tesla and recalls, name a better duo. The popular electric car company just announced a massive recall on its Cybertrucks affecting nearly all of its trucks. The news drops after Tesla reportedly halted production on its Cybertrucks.

According to CNN, Telsa is recalling nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks — 3,878 in total. The outlet supports that its the majority if not all of the trucks currently out abroad. That means if you're a Cybertruck owner, you'll likely need to bring your truck in due to the recall. The trucks have faced a particularly dangerous issue in which its accelerator pedal will stick when pressed down.

As you can imagine, that can cause wrecks and potential accidents. The likely cause of the issue is soap. "An unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal," the NHTSA wrote in the recall document.

The recall reportedly affects "all Model Year ('MY') 2024 Cybertruck vehicles manufactured from November 13, 2023, to April 4, 2024."

Tesla Recalls Cybertrucks

Likewise, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that the pedal pad may also dislodge causing the pedal to essentially become trapped. It wrote, "When high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal."

The safety regulator said workers assembling the trucks at Tesla's factory near Austin, Texas, improperly used soap to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Many people have complained online about the issue. For instance, one owner went to TikTok with their issue. The video showed the pedal cover coming loose. It also slid up the pedal, which could be a major accident.

Owners reported the cover becoming stuck when they pressed all the way down on the gas, giving it full throttle. The owner in question managed to stop the vehicle by pressing the brake. However, his vehicle began to accelerate again when he took his foot off the brake. If you own a Tesla then you'll have to bring the truck in to be serviced.

It's another setback for the company, which is already planning layoffs. Tesla planned to produce hundreds of thousands of the Cybertruck, but so far, it's experienced a lot of issues.