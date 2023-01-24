Tyler Hubbard released the music video for his song "Dancin' in the Country," and he enlisted actor and America's Got Talent host Terry Crews to play an important role in the video. The music video takes place in Hubbard's fictional "Everbody's Bar," where a female waitress and male customer make eyes at one another while Hubbard performs the song onstage. The video then shows Crews -- looking tough in a leather vest -- walking in with his Sweet T's Motorcycle Club.

The mood instantly changes when Crews and his crew walks in, and when he's rude to the waitress the customer had his eye on, that customer -- who is admittedly much smaller than the former Football star -- challenges him. When it's clear the physical matchup isn't a fair one, the challenge turns into a dance off, and the man begins dancing wildly in front of Crews. The TV host decides to join in, and the two men and their friends continue to trade outlandish dance moves for the rest of the video. Meanwhile, Hubbard watches the competition unfold from the stage, and he even throws a few dance moves of his own in the mix. Crews' competitor ends up winning the dance competition (and the girl), and the two share a hand shake before the video ends.

After the song portion of the video is over, Crews and other bar-goers are seen cleaning up the aftermath of the dance off. Hubbard walks through and says to Crews, "Well that got out of hand," to which Crews responds, "You started it." The two then start their own dance off before laughing it off.

Advertisement

Hubbard also shared a behind-the-scenes video which shows the making of the music video. The dance portions required intense choreography and Crews says he learned all the dances in a 24-hour window.

"I learned this dance in 24 hours. I was sleeping with my feet moving," he says. "It's kind of like a whole three-minute touchdown celebration in every way."

"Dancin' in the Country" will appear on Hubbard's self-titled, debut solo album, out Jan. 27.

Advertisement

Related Videos