Did You Know Terry Bradshaw Once Dropped A Country Album? One Song Even Landed In The Top 20

Those who enjoy football surely are familiar with the gridiron exploits of Terry Bradshaw. Now 76, the NFL Hall of Famer "became the dominant quarterback of the NFL and led the Pittsburgh Steelers to eight AFC Central championships, and an unprecedented four Super Bowl titles in a six-year period from 1974 to 1979," according to his bio on the Pro Football Hall of Fame website. Bradshaw has also been a successful TV sports analyst for thirty years. But did you know that Terry Bradshaw's pipes ain't so bad either? He actually made a cover of Hank Williams mournful classic, "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," that edged into the Top 20!

Terry Bradshaw's First Album Was Released In 1976

The Album Itself Was Called 'I'm So Lonesone I Could Cry'

Bradshaw's melancholy cover of Williams' famous tune rose to the 17th rung on the domestic Billboard Country Music chart, per Whiskey Riff. Other tunes on Bradshaw's freshman disc were in the Country Top 100.

Songs on that album included "Four Walls," "The Last Word In Lonesome Is Me," "Here Comes My Baby Back Again," and "Take These Chains From My Heart."

Terry Bradshaw Was Contending With Plenty In His Private Life Years Back

He Had Physical And Emotional Issues

Bradshaw had his plate full years ago. Much of what was going on with him was grim. He endured multiple concussions long before the serious, long-term effects of concussions were known. He acknowledged in 1999 that he had clinical depression and an alcohol problem. Bradshaw was also divorced three times. (He married again in 2014.)

According to the outlet, Bradshaw came forward with these revelations twenty years ago. That was long before discussing mental health issues was commonplace, especially for current or former professional male athletes.

Did You Know That Terry Bradshaw Has Performed At The Grand Ole Opry?

Only The Most Capable Vocalists Make It To That Hallowed Venue

Here is another fact about Bradshaw the musician that you may not know. He evidently "plays music with his family under The Bradshaw Bunch banner." Cool!

It's fun to find out about the gifts that famous people have besides the ones we know of.