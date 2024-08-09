New Major Details Revealed About Taylor Swift Concert Terror Suspect

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour almost took a tragic turn. Two suspects were arrested for allegedly planning terror attacks on three Swift concerts in Austria. Recently, new details have come to light regarding one of the suspects. Per TMZ, the Austrian authorities have released a slew of new information.

The suspects, one 15 years old and the other 19 years old, were dangerously close to carrying out their plan. The 19-year-old quit his job in July, changing his appearance shortly thereafter. Allegedly, he told people he "had something big planned." Cops allegedly "found 21,000 euros of counterfeit cash and a blue police light for his car to get better access to the arena's periphery." Reportedly, he planned to take his own life during the attack. Either by a standoff with police or via an explosion from one of the devices.

An additional 17-year-old suspect got a job at Ernst-Happel-Stadion in the days leading up to Swift's scheduled Eras Tour events. Reportedly, this was meant to give him a "better position" to help himself and his accomplices carry out the terror attacks. Fortunately, the police arrested him before anything could happen.

A Terror Suspect Targeting Taylor Swift Concerts Worked At One Of The Venues

Further, the 17-year-old had allegedly broken up with his girlfriend recently. Some have considered this factor to be a potential trigger to have led him down this horrifying path.

A 15-year-old was detained as well. Early reports suggest that this suspect only knew of the plot rather than having an active hand in planning it. The suspect implicated the 19-year-old, claiming he was asked to secure an ignition device. It's currently unclear if the suspect complied.

Furthermore, police made a few crucial discoveries at the home of the 19-year-old. Reportedly, authorities found a barrel of hydrogen peroxide — a key ingredient in making homemade explosives. He had also allegedly downloaded bomb-making instructions.

Allegedly, the plan was to drive a vehicle into the crowd just outside of the venue. At that point, a bomb would've been detonated. Knives and machetes are also speculated to have been a part of the terror attack. When we at Wide Open Country learn more about this ongoing situation, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.