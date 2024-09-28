Terrifying Viral Video Shows Entire House Floating Away In Ashville, North Carolina During Hurricane Helene

Sometimes you write the news, sometimes you're part of the news. I'm writing this just around an hour from Ashvile and the devastation there. Hurricane Helene ripped through the Carolinas catching many by surprise and causing an extreme amount of damage.

I'm writing this by phone battery, sitting in a home without power, and sitting by candle light. But at least I still have a home. That's more than these poor people can say. In a terrifying viral video, an entire house got swept up in a flood from Hurricane Helene.

In the video, you can see the entire home floating away in Ashville, North Carolina. The storm was a tropical storm by the time it hit the state. But it also still caused the French Broad River to swell over 25 feet. That also breaks the long-held record from July 16, 1916 record of 23.1 feet.

People also are calling it a 1 in 1000 year storm and that seems accurate.

JUST IN: Entire home seen floating away in Asheville, North Carolina as tropical storm Helene demolishes the state.



The situation is so bad that a 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. curfew is now in effect.



The city is facing what experts are calling a 1 in 1000-year event with the... pic.twitter.com/WNNmRGnqxe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 27, 2024

Biden Speaks Out On Hurricane Helene

Following the devastation, President Joe Biden and the White House spoke out about the damage caused bye Helene.

For instance, he said in a statement, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by Hurricane Helene across the Southeast. As the storm continues to track north, Vice President Harris and I remain focused on life-saving and life-sustaining response and recovery efforts. I am being regularly briefed by my team on the ongoing response efforts. And my Administration is in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need. At my direction, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is traveling throughout the Southeast to assess the damage alongside other state and local officials."

He continued, "The road to recovery will be long. But know that my Administration will be with you every step of the way. We're not going to walk away. We're not going to give up. As we turn toward recovery efforts, we will make certain that no resource is spared to ensure that families, businesses, schools, hospitals. And entire communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding. Jill and I are praying for those who lost loved ones from Hurricane Helene. And for those whose homes, businesses, and communities were impacted by this terrible storm."