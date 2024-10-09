Terrifying Video Shows Tornado Headed Toward Busy Florida Highway As Hurricane Milton Nears

Hurricane Milton is barreling toward Florida's Gulf Coast. Per the Associated Press, Milton is set to be one of the most devastating storms to hit Florida in 100 years. Even veteran hurricane scientists are taken aback by the chaotic nature of this year's hurricane season. "I was looking as far back as the Atlantic records go. And there's not really any good analogs for this season, just how neurotic it's been," said Phil Klotzbach. "You know, obviously the season ain't over yet. We'll see what pops up after Milton."

Additionally, there have been worrisome warning signs that Hurricane Milton could be shaping up to be more catastrophic than Hurricane Helene. A video online shows the emergence of tornadoes in Broward County.

10:06 am 10/9 - Confirmed tornado in Broward County about to cross I-75 and head into Palm Beach County. This is associated with Hurricane #Milton. We will see a tornado threat developing this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Vzded8oXeJ — Brooks Garner (@BrooksWeather) October 9, 2024

Bernadette Woods Placky, a chief meteorologist for Climate Matters, spoke further about the recent hurricanes. "The warmer we get, the worse these are going to become," she stated. "There's a direct connection between the damage we're seeing in communities far and wide and the amount of greenhouse gases we put into the atmosphere."

Hurricane Milton Causes Tornadoes In Florida

St. Pete Beach Fire Chief, Jim Kilpatrick, told CNN that the structures weakened by Hurricane Helene may be especially vulnerable to Hurricane Milton. "My concern is that we just went through another storm about 13 days ago. These structures that have been hit by water and wind, they're in a weakened state. I'm worried that this next storm may cause collapse," Kilpatrick stated.

"Once we evacuate the island, once our resources have left the island, we are stuck in our emergency operation center. We will not be performing rescues until we get an all-clear to get back out on the island. Those waters are dangerous. Those winds are dangerous. It is not safe to be outside right now. You should be in a structure that is able to withstand the storm and be hunkering down."

Joseph Malinowski, who resides on a sailboat near Tampa, said he wasn't going to evacuate. "I believe in my heart that God wants me to stay out here until this is all over," Malinowski told Tampa police.