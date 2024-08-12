Terrifying Video Shows Fiery Aftermath After Helicopter Crashes Into Crowded Hotel

Hotel guests got more than they bargained for when a helicopter crashed into the roof of an Australian hotel. The resulting crash sparked a massive blaze. One person has died, and 400 guests had to evacuate. The incident at happened at the Double Tree Hotel by Hilton on Monday.

A twin-engine helicopter crashed into the roof of the hotel. The pilot, who was the only one on board, died in the ensuing crash. According to the helicopter company, they didn't authorize the flight."Nautilus Aviation are working closely with Queensland Police, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and other authorities as they investigate the unauthorized use of one of our helicopters in the early hours of this morning," the company said in a statement to the ABC.

"As we continue to fully support the ongoing investigation, we will not be making further comments at this time."

According to reports, the pilot made no flight plan either. A terrifying video showed the resulting carnage as onlookers viewed the wreckage in terror.

A #helicopter crashed into the roof of Double Tree Hotel by Hilton in Cairns, #Australia on early Monday morning, erupting into flames. Around 400 people were evacuated from the hotel. At least two people were hospitalized and are in stable condition. #crash… pic.twitter.com/Hqb64VueZE — War Correspondent (@War_monitor1) August 11, 2024

Helicopter Crashes Into Hotel

Bystander Veronica Knight said the helicopter caught her by surprise.

"It seemed to come from the pier over there and straight down over the sea, straight, and it was going really, really fast. I thought, 'wow, that doesn't look right'," she told Sunrise on Monday morning. "It was pretty low, so I got ... I was trying to video it, but it went too fast. And then it disappeared for about five to 10 minutes. Then I got a shock, it came back again."

"It was coming back along the sea again. And The Esplanade, and then all of a sudden it suddenly veered to the right," she added. "I just saw a big explosion and, like, huge fire and I thought, yeah, it's just hit straight into the motel."

The hotel evacuated 400 people. Paramedics treated one male patient for life threatening injuries while several others needed to go to the hospital as well. Those below the crash at the hotel experienced shock. According Queensland Ambulance Service Far Northern Region senior operations supervisor Caitlin Dennings, witnesses said it "sounded like a bomb."

"The helicopter impacted the roof of the hotel however two propellers have dislodged from the helicopter landing on the Cairns Esplanade, and there was a second propeller located in the hotel pool on the bottom floor," she told The Cairns Post.