Terrifying Video Shows Fatal Plane Crash That Killed More Than 60

A passenger plane crashed in Brazil on Friday, killing more than 60 people.

The plane crashed in Brazil's São Paulo residential area. Authorities report that all 62 passengers on board died in the crash.

Videos showed the terrifying seconds before and the fiery aftermath of the crash. The plane appeared to spiral out of control.

it was a Voepass airplane. The flight has 58 passengers and 4 crew members headed to Sao Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport. The plane crashed in the city of Vinhedo.

According to the BBC, there were no survivors. Fortunately, no one on the ground was injured. The plane lifted and drifted downwards before spiraling out of control. Videos showed the fiery wreckage of the smashed plane near residential homes. Additional video showed rescue crews removing two bodies.

"I thought it was going to fall in our yard," a resident reported. She lived near where the plane crashed.

???Major plane crash in Brazil! Expected dead 58 Passengers and 4 crew! Plane exploded near houses but no people damaged yet on the ground hopefully. More updates to come! pic.twitter.com/tgX4MS29ig — James Rizk (@JamesRizk1) August 9, 2024

Plane Crashes Near Residential Area

She added, "It was scary, but thank God there were no victims among the locals. It seems that the 62 people inside the plane were the real victims, though."

Meanwhile, another resident described a moment of panic in which they thought the flight would hit them. They ducked down as a reaction.

The flight took off from Cascavel earlier in the day. Pilots last communicated with ground control an hour and half later.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the crowd at an event in southern Brazil to have a moment of silence for the deceased.

"I would like everyone to stand up so that we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and four crew members and it appears they all died," he said in a video that was posted on X.

As for what happened, there's still plenty of questions and things to figure out. There's a lot of speculation.

"We don't know if there was any kind of mid-air collision, whether there was an engine failure. We just don't have enough facts," CNN aviation analyst Peter Goetz told the outlet.

Plane manufacturer French-Italian ATR released a statement supporting an investigation.

"Our first thoughts are with all the individuals affected by this event," it said.