Terrifying Video Show Cruise Ship Getting Rocked By Hurricane Milton

A short but scary Tiktok video showcases the power of Hurricane Milton. A cruise ship passenger records how the ship rocks in the storms, by showing how the pool reacts to the movement.

Kentucky photographer Jennifer records how tumultuous the waves are for her Tiktok audience. The caption "When you decide to go on a cruise when category five hurricane Milton is headed your way..." compliments the video.

As ports close and cruises get stranded around Florida, cruisegoers have to withstand the winds and power of the hurricane until they can get help.

Cruise Gets Rocked By Hurricane Milton

The video shows a pool on a cruise at night time. The rocking of the cruise causes the pool to shake, moving the water in a large wave that crashes against the side. Jeniffer can be heard whooping at the end, naturally taken aback by the power of the wave.

Although Hurricane Milton is set to devastate Florida, it's a danger to all those trapped out at sea. It's unclear which cruise ship the Kentucky photographer was on, but it isn't the only one to experience trouble.

The Sun Princess is also stuck out at sea, and its ill passengers had to get airlifted out of the cruise ship to the mainland. If this cruise ship also has ailing passengers, I wouldn't be surprised that they receive the same treatment.

The event of the pool crashing against the wall was admittedly a great one, but caution must be demanded. Hazards are abundant when on a rocking cruise ship, and any trapped residents should stay extra vigilant to remain safe.

Staying that close to a rocking pool must stay clear of it (no matter how awesome it looks). When experiencing rough winds when out on sea, one must hunker down and remain secure. Thankfully no one else seemed to be immediately near the pool. Others can be seen milling about nearby, however.

My thoughts go out to all those stuck on cruise ships without a port to dock at. It can be very scary stuck on a ship whilst in terrible weather conditions, and Hurricane Milton is about as worse a weather condition that you can get.