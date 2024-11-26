Terrifying Moment That Gunmen Storm Wedding Right As Bride Prepares To Throw Bouquet

Choosing the guestlist for a wedding can be hard. Who should sit with who? Who is going to get too drunk and should be left out? And who's a human trafficker, likely to be snatched up by gunmen in the middle of the wedding?

The dramatic footage, taken in Casino del Pueblo in the city of Jalapa, Mexico, shows five gunmen storming a wedding. As the bride stands atop a chair, preparing to throw her bouquet, the men storm onto the dancefloor.

The video shows the guests visibly confused. "Que passo?" one woman is heard to ask. But, weddinggoers quickly realized that this was not a part of the show. One man, dressing in his white shirt is grabbed by a gunman, and pulled from the wedding, slipping on the dancefloor. As others step up to prevent the kidnap, violence breaks out, and the video stops.

Dead And Wounded Left By The Wedding Gunmen

The gunmen stormed the wedding in order to take a suspected human trafficker. When he refused to leave the party, they shot and killed him on the spot. More were wounded by the ensuing gunfire, with police confirming that one was in critical condition.

Numerous people tried to prevent the gunmen from taking the man from the wedding. However, there were many more of them, and the guests were understandably unarmed. Three, in total, were wounded, along with the murdered guest.

The man the gunmen were coming for was called Vladimir Zúñiga Calzada. He was suspected of being involved in many illegal activities. The attack was most likely gang-related in this case. So far, the police haven't released any information as to who orchestrated the attack, or why. However, if it turns out that Calzada had crossed the wrong people, I think it's safe to assume that was the reason.

The gunmen choosing a wedding to make their attack is a wild move, though.