Terrifying Moment Girl, Wearing Headphones, Gets Hit By A Train

Wearing headphones while walking through train tracks may not be the greatest of ideas, and a Russian girl had to learn that the hard way. In Sergiyev Posad, on Wednesday, November 6, a girl walked home through the tracks, completely oblivious of the incoming train that eventually hit and ran her over. In a miraculous turn of events, the girl survived.

Videos by Wide Open Country

While the Russian girl was listening to music with her headphones on, the footage shows how she walked slowly across the train tracks. The incoming train then hits her, knocks her to the ground, and runs her over. One could expect the result of an accident of this magnitude to be fatal and violent. However, that wasn't the case.

After the presumed dead girl, astonishingly, just crawled out of the train tracks, surprising the onlookers. She only suffered minor injuries but suffered shock following the incident. Understandably, you could probably count the number of people who have survived an accident alike with one hand. And you would have some extra fingers to spare.

A Miraculous Survival

While the accident does not shy from being straight-up miraculous, there is a bit of information that is vital to understanding it. Reports say that the train driver, after seeing the headphone-wearing girl walking across the tracks, quickly activated the train's emergency brakes. The girl's mother, relieved to see her girl survived but also not amused by her lack of awareness, said that should the train driver not hit the brakes, her daughter would have certainly died.

"I also told her: 'If the express train was speeding, you would have been smashed to bits like meat," the girl's mother told 360.ru. "She will learn a lesson for life, 100 per cent. The headphones were left there, on the tracks. I said: no more headphones. I have big headphones at home. Sit and listen to music."

While the Russian girl from Sergiyev Posad will not wear any headphones any time soon, authorities are currently investigating the whole event. For the time being, just be careful while walking down the street. Be aware of your surroundings and, please, do not cross train tracks without confirming that a life-threatening train is not coming to get you.