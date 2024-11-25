Terrifying Moment Families With Young Children Forced To Flee Burning Plane

As a Russian plane came to land at the Turkish airport of Antalya, it burst into flames, forcing passengers to evacuate the burning cabin.

A Sukhoi Superjet 100-type passenger plane had a rough landing in the coastal city of Antalya in Turkey. Due to some shearing winds, the left engine made rough contact with the runway on approach. Consequently, fuel leaked from the damaged engine, burning, and setting fire to the plane.

As soon as it touched down, emergency slides were deployed and the 79 passengers, including young children, started their evacuation. Emergency services quickly rushed to the scene, navigating the treacherous conditions on the runway.

As the passengers slid from the burning plane, the fires were tackled. Thankfully, all the passengers were safely evacuated, with no injuries. In this case, the emergency exits, quick work of the staff, and firefighters saved the day.

The evacuation was a very calm one, with footage showing passengers taking their time with the evacuation. Many of the passengers are even seen leaving the burning plane with their hand luggage which they had time to collect before sliding to the runway. On board staff did a fantastic job of keeping everything under control.

Why Did The Russian Plane Crash?

Air flight is actually one of the safest ways to get around, provided you don't use Boeing. So, when a plane like this ends up burning up in an accident, you have to wonder why. In this case, it has to do with the sanctions against Russia due to their ongoing war.

Many of the parts of the planes used by commercial Russian airlines are supplied by countries currently boycotting the Russian war. Due to this, they are running out of parts, and their maintenance is slacking. They are currently short on aircraft, resulting in older ones being used for commercial use. These planes are not as manageable as modern aircraft.

The conditions at the Antalya airport were less than favorable with many flights being canceled. Temperatures have dropped significantly, and winds have picked up. So, an aging plane like this struggles to maintain control and ends up as a burning wreck on the runway.