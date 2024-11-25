Terrifying Moment Brad Pitt Faints On Track At Grand Prix

Brad Pitt surprised fans at the Las Vegas Grand Prix with an appearance. He wasn't just there for pleasure, however.

Numerous videos posted to X showed the actor, in full racing gear, limping down a stretch of the track before collapsing to his side. Those who know about his upcoming film (or saw the boom mic and crash mat) will know that the star didn't really collapse, but was just acting.

Brad Pitt is the star of the upcoming film F1, where he plays the classic 'was retired but has room for one more gig' role. Fans attending the Grand Prix also got to see some filming for the movie right there in front of them.

F1 Scene Filmed In Front Of Live Audience As Brad Pitt Collapses

The moment Pitt's character crashes and collapses is going to be a major moment in the film. What'll make it better is the scene having a real background full of actual Grand Prix attendees.

It seems the crew tried to capture numerous angles and shots for the scene, as there are recordings of the actor collapsing in completely different sets. Different angles show Brad Pitt walking from the wreckage of a race car before collapsing.

Despite the stunt to help promote and film the movie, many online aren't optimistic about it.

"It's gonna be goofy af," says one in response to the footage.

"This is looking so lame. So a driver is just walking around dazed by himself? Oh, ok," another states.

"This is gonna be the worst movie of all time isn't it ???" one writes.

Not the reaction I suspect the production crew expected to having Brad Pitt film live in front of such a huge audience.

To keep the hype drummed up, APX GP, the fictional team Brad Pitt's character races for, released a statement about the incident. "During Qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation," it started.

"The entire team stands behind him and we'll provide updates when available. Joshua will race solo tomorrow, carrying the team forward," it ends.