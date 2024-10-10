Terrifying Footage Shows Hurricane Milton Rip Roof Off Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field

Hurricane Milton touched down in Florida, and the storm has done significant damage already. The Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg had its roof shredded by the harsh winds. Many photos and videos have emerged online, showing the torn roof. "OMG. We all had a collected gasp when we saw this from our reporter. The fabric on the roof of Tropicana Field is shredded," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user stated.

Here?s some drone video we shot giving you a look at the extensive damage to the roof and the inside of Tropicana Field, the home of @RaysBaseball. pic.twitter.com/WLL1uD8PHh — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 10, 2024

The Tampa Bay Rays' stadium was unrecognizable. At first, only a significant hole in the roof appeared. Then, slowly, the rest of the stadium effectively collapsed, leaving only light cables, bars, and catwalks. The Rays team announced that they were "working with state and local emergency management partners ... to aid efforts for debris removal." People across social media reacted to the footage, expressing shock and concern at the strength of Hurricane Milton.

"Makes you wonder how Marlins park is if it's OK I'm seeing the Rays play there if delays are a possibility before the start of next season," an X user mused. "The idea to house these first responders/helpers etc in these stadiums is a great one. But they don't seem to be weatherproof so...maybe that needs to be looked into going forward..." said another commenter.

Per NBC News, Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida at around 8:30 p.m. near Siesta Key. It arrived as a Category 3 storm. Four deaths were confirmed in St. Lucie County as tornadoes hit the area. Earlier today, President Joe Biden made an announcement regarding Hurricane Milton on X. "To everyone impacted by Hurricane Milton: I urge you stay inside and off the roads," Biden stated.

"Downed power lines, debris, and road washouts are creating dangerous conditions. Help is on the way, but until it arrives, shelter in place until your local officials say it's safe to go out." Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor, reported minimal casualties in the city. While extensive flooding was an issue, the damage wasn't quite to the effects of Hurricane Helene.

"When people get to see firsthand the power of Mother Nature, it's very impactful, literally and figuratively. And so I think that people heeded that warning and got out and were able to stay safe," Castor stated.