Terrified Student Stopped Teacher From Opening Locked Door For Gunman During Georgia School Shooting

New details are surfacing about the terrifying moments during the Georgia school shooting. Four people died and multiple others got injured. However, things could have been much worse.

Alleged school shooter Colt Gray tried to target his Algebra classroom. Although his mother tried to warn school officials, Colt had already left the classroom. It would appear that officials ended up grabbing the wrong kid from the classroom as well.

Minutes later, Gray returned to the classroom with an AR-15 rifle. But the door was locked. His fellow student, Bri Jones, stood to let him into the classroom. Speaking with CNN, Jones says her mother always taught her to look out the door before opening.

So, when Colt arrived back at the classroom, Jones realized he had a gun. The unaware teacher asked for the door to be opened, but Jones stopped anyone from opening the door. It's a move that ended up saving all of their lives.

"The shooter - he looked up," she explained. "He was looking at me, my teacher, and then? somebody was in the hall. He turned his head and he just started shooting."

Meanwhile, the school hasn't commented on the case of mistaken identity when it comes to pulling a different student from the classroom. "The school failed them, that they could have prevented these deaths and they didn't," a student's mother, Rabecca Sayarath, told the Associated Press. "I truly, truly feel that way."

Student Saves Class During Georgia School Shooting

To see how Jones' actions saved her students, you just have to look at a neighboring classroom. Sophomore Hazel Biondi said she was doing geometry work when the class heard banging outside of the classroom.

Her teacher David Phenix opened the door to the classroom and got shot as a result.

"The whole class ran to the back of the classroom and that's when we realized that my teacher got shot, and then my other teacher tried to stop the bleeding," Hazel told CNN. "She was grabbing rags to stop the bleeding."

Fortunately, the math teacher managed to shut the door.

"And then we heard more banging and we thought (the shooter) was going to come back, so we turned off all the lights and got quiet," she said. Fortunately, the shooter didn't come back to the classroom.