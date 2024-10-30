Terri Garr, 'Friends' And 'Tootsie' Star, Dies At 79

Teri Garr, known for her roles in Young Frankenstein, Tootsie, and Friends, has died at 79. She had been battling with multiple sclerosis for more than 20 years. Doctors diagnosed her in 2002 and she had an aneurysm in 2006. She is survived by her daughter, Molly O'Neill, and her grandson Tyryn.

Her death was confirmed by her manager, Marc Garvitz, who reportedly spoke with CNN. It is with CNN that Garr confirmed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in 2002. "I think everybody is scared and frightened when they hear something like that," she told the outlet.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system, considered an auto-immune disease. Complications related to the disease may vary from patient to patient, but they can range from mild fatigue to the inability to walk, vision and balance loss, and control loss of the bowels.

Teri Garr was born in Los Angeles on December 11, 1944. Daughter of a vaudeville performer father and a dancer mother, Garr pursued an acting career in New York after dropping out of California State University, Northridge. She would later become an Academy Award-nominated actress for her role as Sandy Lester in Tootsie. She also had roles in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, After Hours, Young Frankenstein, Dumb and Dumber, and Friends, among many others.

Terri Garr, Mourned

Many of his co-stars and fans expressed their love and condolences for Teri Garr as soon as the news broke. Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in Friends, talked about Teri Garr. She played Phoebe Abbot, an estranged mother of Phoebe. "Teri Garr was a comedic acting genius who was and is a huge influence on me and I know I'm not alone in that," said Kudrow. "I feel so lucky and grateful I got to work with Teri Garr."

Michael Keaton, who co-starred with Garr in the comedy Mr. Mom, also posted a very heartfelt message on Instagram. "This is a day I feared and knew was coming. Forget about how great she was as an actress and comedienne. She was a wonderful woman," he said. Not just great to work with but great to be around. AND go back and watch her comedic work-Man, was she great!! RIP girl"

Others who mourn Garr's passing include David Letterman, Dustin Hoffman, Paul Feig, Mel Brooks, Francis Ford Coppola, Jon Cryer, and Micky Dolenz, among others.