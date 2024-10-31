Richard Simmons’ Housekeeper Accuses Brother Of Profiting Off Late Celebrity

It is very unfortunate when a famous person dies and a nasty legal slugfest ensues over their wishes and estate. Richard Simmons is one deceased celebrity to whom that is happening now. His housekeeper of 36 years, Teresa Reveles Muro, is reportedly alleging, per DailyMail.com, that Simmons' brother, Lenny, is trying to "pillage [the fitness guru's] assets and legacy" in cahoots with Simmons' former manager, Michael Catalano.

According to court documents, Muro is evidently seeking to be put back in the role of co-trustee of Simmons' estate. She is claiming that Lenny "deceived" her into leaving that position.

Furthermore, per the outlet, Muro charges that "[Richard] would roll over in his grave if he knew what his brother Leonard has done since his tragic death on July 13, 2024."

How sad and ironic that someone like Richard Simmons, who brought so much joy and authenticity to everything he did, should now be the focus of a high-stakes, high-profile legal battle.

Teresa Muro Feels That Lenny Simmons And Michael Catalano Are Violating Richard Simmons' Wishes

She Points To One Example As Proof

Muro claims that, according to the outlet, "Lenny had given Catalano and a film crew access to Richard's LA home in an apparent attempt to continue a media project he had previously opposed." Muro also reportedly claims that Simmons and Catalano were definitely on the outs.

According to Muro's declaration, "As of the time of his death, Richard had no relationship with Mr. Catalano and made clear to me that he wanted nothing to do with Mr. Catalano. Based on what he told me, Richard would have been very upset by Mr. Catalano's presence at the Residence."

Simmons Allegedly Made His Dislike And Distrust Of Michael Catalano Clear In A Series Of Emails

An Email To His Accountant Seemingly Indicates Simmons' Anger At Catalano

One irate email Simmons allegedly wrote to his accountant, Joel Levy, dated May 20,2021, states, "I curse the day i turned everything over to Michael. Which you encouraged. Me to do. I would [never] [do] another project with him. I would rather die. He owes me money for projects he sold and we will never get a dime of it. I have asked you to get me a list of how many products he has sol[d]. We will never see it. He will keep selling products and you will never k now about it."

Simmons also allegedly wrote, "[Catalano] has ripped my life apart."

There seems like much more to come on this situation before a resolution is reached.