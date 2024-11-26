Tense Moment That A Kansas Chiefs Star Saved A Fan After They Fell Out Of The Bleachers

A young fan fell over the bleachers when reaching out to a Kansas Chiefs player. Thankfully, he manages to catch the kid just in time.

The Kansas Chiefs had just won against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and were walking out of the field. An eager young fan, however, reached out to the players as they walked past. He reached too far, however, as he flipped over the stands.

Thankfully, lineman Tershawn Wharton saw the boy as he fell and rushed immediately to catch him. What could have been a significant injury to the child was avoided by the quick-thinking of the player. Carson Steele was also looking over the scene on standby as Wharton helped the boy climb back into the stands.

Unfortunately, the footage doesn't show Wharton catching the child as the footage gets blocked by other spectators tending to the scene.

A security guard orders everyone to get back as the situation unfolded. "Everybody, back to your seats. This kid just fell," he said. As he said this, the kid was clambering back over the railing after being saved by Wharton. The man quickly responds and helps him back up.

Internet Reacts To Kid Saved By Chiefs Player

The internet shares a sigh of relief over the footage of Wharton saving the young kid.

"Kid almost had season tickets for life," one jokes, referencing what the boy could have got if he sued.

"Nice catch, crisis averted," states another.

"Bro almost died for some Tershawn Wharton gloves. I respect it," another writes. It does appear that the boy was reaching out to accept the gloves of Wharton, hence his overextension and tumble.

In the video, it appears that the child was swiftly recovered and returned to the safety of his seat. It's unclear if the boy sustained any sort of injuries from the fall, although it seems he's in perfectly fine health.

I'm glad the boy's alright, and hope that Wharton gets some recognition for the save.