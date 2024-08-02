Tennis Fan Flashes The Camera At The Paris Olympics In Viral Video

There's been a bit of nudity at the Olympics this year, huh? For the Opening Ceremony, one singer went scantly clad and painted blue in a controversial but memorable moment. Another background dancer had a wardrobe malfunction and a bit of slippage. Now, a tennis fan is baring her assets and flashed the camera during a recent match at the Paris Olympics.

Unlike the viral Oilers game flasher, the anonymous tennis fan didn't actually go the full-monty. She kept her bikini bra on, but she did raise her shirt in a rather cheeky moment. It certainly stunned fans who were watching from the comfort of their living rooms. To make matters a little worse, she was sitting right next to a child at the Olympics.

We don't know if this was her child and her husband/partner. It's possible they were strangers or just friends. However, the man and the woman were unaware of the woman flashing the camera beside them. See the video on TikTok here. The tennis fan was watching USA tennis star Danielle Collins take on Polish World No 1 Iga Swiatek.

Things Heat Up At Tennis Olympics Match

After a moment of waving, the woman showed off her cleavage. The flashing drew quite a response on social media. One person wrote, "Having a nice family outing at the Olympics and then Mom had to show her boobs again smh." Another wrote, "'I was thinking 'good for her.' Not sure what her husband and kid will think about it when they see it." Another wrote, "LOL just for some social media fame."

Yet another wrote, "Sorry for the kid."

As for the actual tennis match, Collins and Swiatek got into a heated argument after Collins bowed out due to dehydration. Collins felt that her rival was being fake.

"I told Iga she didn't have to be insincere about, you know, my injury," Collins said, via tennis reporter Christopher Clarey. "There's a lot that happens on camera, and there are a lot of people with a ton of charisma and come out and are one way on camera and another way in the locker room. And I just haven't had the best experience, and I don't really feel like anybody needs to be insincere. They can be the way that they are. I can accept that, and I don't need the fakeness."