Tennessee Woman Arrested After Claiming That Blake Shelton Was Trying to Kill Her

An East Tennessee woman was arrested last Saturday (May 15) for repeatedly calling 911 to report that country music star Blake Shelton was trying to kill her.

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office responded to calls from Mary Myers, 48, at a camper on Robbins Lane. Per a report from WKRN in Nashville, deputies found Myers "with severely slurred speech and unsteady feet." Deputies also reported they could smell alcohol on Myers, and they discovered an open bottle of vodka on a table.

Hawkins County is in the tri-cities region of Johnson City and Kingsport, Tennessee and the Tennessee and Virginia border town of Bristol.

Beyond claiming that Shelton wanted to kill her and a man was in nearby woods with a knife, Myers told authorities that she was dating Eric Church, despite him being happily married since 2008, and that her friend Dolly Parton was flying in later that night for a visit.

A Hawkins County woman was charged with misuse of 911 after calling authorities on Saturday and saying country music star Blake Shelton was trying to kill her. https://t.co/NX5yswAptZ — WKRN (@WKRN) May 19, 2020

Authorities determined that Myers, who'd called 911 to request that a helicopter get sent to her house, was in no imminent danger.

Not that he needs an alibi, but Shelton was with Gwen Stefani that night for her Grand Ole Opry debut, performed without an audience due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. He's since been occupied back home in Oklahoma with trolling Luke Bryan during a NASCAR race and trying to lead one of his charges to victory on NBC's The Voice.

Myers was charged with Misuse of 911 and transported to the Hawkins County Jail.

Read More: Blake Shelton Dives Elvis Presley's Truck on 'Jay Leno's Garage'

Bizarre crime stories get lots of laughs, especially when country stars' names make it into the police report. That said, let's all hope this woman (or anyone else with similar struggles) gets the help she needs.