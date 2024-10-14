Tennessee Volunteers Drop Garth Brooks's Iconic Song After Sexual Allegations Surface

Garth Brooks's friends are drying up, it seems. The Tennessee Volunteers dropped a classic Brooks song after sexual allegations surfaced.

"Friends in Low Places" has been a tradition at the University of Tennessee. For home games, the team will play the song before fourth quarter. However, The Vols opted to play something else instead during their recent match against the Florida Gators. Brooks's loss is Morgan Wallen's gain. The school played Wallen's "The Way I Talk."

The new 3rd Quarter song. "The Way I Talk" - Morgan Wallen. pic.twitter.com/aWmFsU1iEm — DRVawl (@DRVawl) October 13, 2024

It's the latest blowback against Brooks. The country singer has denied the sexual allegations against him. He said it was all just a big money-making con.

Garth Brooks Speaks Out

He said, "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of - ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

He continued, "We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides. I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

However, lawyers for the accuser claim that Brooks tried to make the allegations go away by throwing money at it.

They said, "Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."

They said, "He is far from the victim of a shakedown and in fact offered millions of dollars to keep this matter from becoming public."