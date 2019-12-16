Have a 'Nightcap With St. Nick' on a 1940s Tennessee Train

If you love the Polar Express but don't want to ride around in a Christmas dinner train surrounded by screaming children, consider the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum in East Chattanooga, Tennessee. Their 1940s vintage train offers "Nightcaps with St. Nick" for a 21+ crowd only. Where do I sign up?

The train ride will be 75 minutes round trip and will take you in a first-class, round-end observation car from Grand Junction Station to a brief stop in the "North Pole." Entertainers in the dining car will read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" and sing Christmas carols while you enjoy delicious cocktails and treats. While it's not a full dining experience, each $85 ticket will get you two drink tickets (needed for alcohol only), a dessert plate and a souvenir mug. St. Nick himself will also make his way through the train, educating everyone on the history of Christmas.

Crank the Christmas tunes up on the turntable because this is one holiday experience you won't forget. You'll feel like you took a trip back to yesteryear as you enjoy drinks with your (adult) family and friends on this one of a kind steam engine experience. It's worth noting that TVRM does not offer childcare, so make sure you make accommodations for those under 21 ahead of time.

Alcoholic drink options:

Eggnog Brandy Alexander

Peppermint Schnapps Hot Chocolate

Bailey's Irish Cream Coffee

Chattanooga Whiskey and Coca-Cola

Non-Alcoholic drink options:

Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Hot Tea

Egg Nog

Coca-Cola

Water

Trains leave the station (4119 Cromwell Rd) at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m Friday through Sunday until December 22. There are still available rides left so buy your tickets today! Not enough train for you? The Museum is also offering a New Year's Eve trip featuring a three-course dining experience on a restored 1924 dining car. They also have the Missionary Ridge Local trips which are regularly available and only lasts 55 minutes.