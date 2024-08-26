Tennessee Residents Are Angry With 'American Pickers' Star Over Town Renovations

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has made himself at home in Columbia, Tennessee, revamping the town. However, residents are split on whether that's a good thing or not. Some are angry with the changes coming to the town.

An inside source told U.S. Sun, "The town is changing rapidly. It's a change that is welcomed by some citizens but shunned by others in the community."

The American Pickers star has added to his real estate empire, buying up several locations in the town. This includes his Two Lanes vacation rental and bike shop Columbia Motor Alley. In December 2023, Wolfe added to his portfolio, purchasing a property for $400,000.

"It's kind of interesting because a lot of people don't want change and some people do, so we're in that flux," a town source said. "They are building a six-story condo with a restaurant. Next to that is going to be a car place. The town is changing rapidly."

'American Pickers' Star Draws Mixed Reaction

That property will cost $93 million. While some town folks are reluctant about the improvements, others are embracing the change. "The town is happy Mike is taking this on to help bring new life to Columbia," the insider continued. Wolfe also owns the property that he rents out to Hazelwood Laboratories, a boutique music company. The American Pickers star is the owner of Muletown Coffee's property as well.

In fact, he has a hand in a number of properties across the Tennessee town. Packard Playhouse theater? He owns the property. Trek Bicycle Store Columbia? That's also him. Wolfe even bought a car dealership.

"It used to be a car restoration building and then Mike Wolfe bought it," a source said. "He has employees who work on bicycles and more in the garage section. Mike has his cars and motorcycles here on display. He has motorcycles, bikes, cars, and antiques he finds on the show."

But it's not just what the American Pickers star owns. He is also bringing new businesses to the area thanks to the growth. For instance, Build A Donut Bakery, shortened to BAD Bakery, opened in June.

The website reads, "We don't just serve donuts; we empower you to build your own delectable creations. Founded in 2023, we're a fresh and innovative addition to the culinary scene in our charming town."