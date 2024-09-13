Tennessee Pastor Commits Suicide After Being Charged With Sexual Battery

David Baker was a significant pastoral figure in Tennessee. Per Fox 17, Baker was arrested on Tuesday, September 10. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery, a crime which allegedly included a minor. According to Columbia Police Chief, Jeremy Alsup, Baker walked into a bathroom at the Maury Regional Hospital after paying his posted $200,000 bond.

There, he proceeded to take out a gun and shot himself in the chest. The Maury Regional Hospital issued a statement regarding Baker's death. "It was discovered that an adult male entered the ED, did not seek medical treatment, and proceeded directly to the public restroom where he administered a self-inflicted gunshot to the chest, discharging the weapon twice. The ED staff initiated life-saving medical treatment; however, he succumbed to his injuries."

Moreover, Baker was the lead pastor of Family Baptist Church. Additionally, he was a former Maury County mayoral candidate. Aimee Spires, a former congregant, spoke to Fox 17 about Baker.

A Pastor In Tennessee Takes His Own Life After Being Charged With A Sex Crime

"I was angry because all the victims that there is, there's no telling how many victims, how many girl victims that are out there that he may have done this to?" Spires stated. "There was nothing Godly about him. He was, he is a wolf in sheep's clothing."

Further, another former church member, Tiffany Boyd, also addressed Baker's alleged crimes. "A hypocrite. There are a lot of words, but many of those, I can't say on camera, it's infuriating. I mean, it really, it's infuriating." When Baker was running for mayor, he filed a defamation lawsuit against Sheila Butt, the eventual mayor. A text exchange between Butt and a third party emerged later, referencing Baker in a negative light.

"Someone called me just now and told me about a court case here against [Baker] several years ago that could hurt him and his ministry very much if it gets rehashed. Something about fraud and a man committing suicide," a chunk of the text read.

"He is my friend. There is no need for that. He should step away. I wouldn't hurt him with that and would never look up the records ... I am praying for David right now and for Andy [Ogles] not to get him hurt. Andy is an astute politician, but he is playing with people's lives here."