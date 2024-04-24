Tennessee Pass Bill To Allow Teachers To Carry Guns A Year After Deadly School Shooting

Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill that will soon allow teachers to carry guns. The measure comes over a year after a deadly shooting at Covenant School that left six dead.

The bill would allow school staff to conceal carry handguns on school premises. The Tennessee House passed the measure in a 68 to 28 vote with the majority of Republicans supporting the measure. The bill has already cleared the Senate in the state earlier this month. Four Republicans as well as Democrats opposed the measure.

Speaking with NBC, Republican state Rep. Ryan Williams on Tuesday said the bill will increase safety. "I believe that this is a method by which we can do that, because what you're doing is you're creating a deterrent." However, the measure garnered criticism with protesters gathering outside. They shouted, "Blood on your hands" through the proceedings.

Tennessee Passes Bill To Allow Teachers to Conceal Carry Guns

Meanwhile, Democratic state Rep. Bo Mitchell argued against the measure. He said, "This is what we're going to do. This is our reaction to teachers and children being murdered in a school, our reaction is gonna throw more guns at it. What's wrong with us?" Three teachers and three students died during the deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville.

The Tennessee governor is likely to pass the bill through to law. Even if he didn't, the Republicans control the Senate and House making it easy to override. "What you're doing is you're creating a deterrent," the bill's sponsor, Republican state Rep. Ryan Williams, said before the vote. "Across our state, we have had challenges as it relates to shootings."

Likewise, Republicans rejected a series of amendments to the bill which required notification that someone is armed as well as parental consent. "My Republican colleagues continue to hold our state hostage, hold our state at gunpoint to appeal to their donors in the gun industry," Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones said. "It is morally insane."

Tennessee is far from the only state to have a similar measure. In fact, there are 26 states with some laws that allow school staff to possess guns on school grounds. The law would allow any teachers or staff members to conceal carry a handgun. However, there are certain requirements in place. Individuals would need to undergo a minimum of 40 hours of training as well as adhere to local school policy.