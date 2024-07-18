Tennessee Man Dies After Being Burned By 150-Degree Hotel Shower

76-year-old Tennessee native Alex Chronis was staying at the Econo Lodge in Erlanger, Kentucky. This was back in November 2021 while Chronis was on a work trip. Per the Knoxville News Sentinel, Chronis was badly burned during a morning shower. According to a lawsuit filed by Chronis' estate, "the water was more than 150 degrees, a temperature that can cause third-degree burns within seconds of exposure."

Reportedly, Chronis collapsed in the shower but was pulled out by two coworkers who heard him screaming. He took some nonprescription medicine to treat the burns and then sold food at a local festival. Later, Chronis went to the emergency room at Miami Valley Hospital. However, against medical advice, he left to continue working.

When the pain became too much, Chronis finally went to a hospital within two days. He stayed for nearly five months. There, he underwent surgical grafting for his burn wounds. Additionally, he was treated for undisclosed medical issues. By April of 2022, Chronis' condition had stabilized enough to where he could be transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Knoxville. His condition, unfortunately, didn't improve. Two months later, he died in a nearby hospital.

Tennessee Man Passes Away After Significant Burns From A 150-Degree Hotel Shower

A jury in Kenton County ruled against the hotel's owner, Sanjay Patel. They said Patel "failed to exercise ordinary care in inspecting and maintaining" the hotel room "in a reasonably safe condition for the use of their guests." Patel reportedly owns the hotel, which is incorporated as Aspyn L.L.C. but does business as Econo Lodge of Erlanger, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State.

The final judgment was passed on July 3, 2024. Included in the determination was: $1.3 million for medical expenses, $250,000 for pain and suffering, $16,000 for funeral costs, and $500,000 for punitive damages. The verdict is presently subject to appeal, per court documentation. It's a bittersweet end to a tragic story. Hopefully, the ruling gives Chronis' family and friends some measure of closure. Money will never replace a loved one, but it makes any subsequent necessary expenses easier during the grieving process.

If more details emerge in this case, we at Wide Open Country will be sure to inform our readership accordingly.