Tennessee Man Destroys Gas Pump In Fit Of Rage After Getting Refused Access To The Bathroom

A mystery man in Tennessee was so desperate for the toilet that he put his bursting bowels on hold to quickly destroy two gas pumps. Although the shocking CCTV video only shows the assault of a pump, there is more to the story.

On September 16th, officers responded to an act of vandalism that was spurred by a rather peculiar reason. The gas station in question apparently refused the Tennessee man in the white Chevy access to their restroom, when he promptly turned the gas station into a rage room in response.

Man Vs Gas Pump (And Restroom Urges)

Throwing a brick through their window, the enraged fellow proceeded to viciously attack two gas pumps. One of his bouts was caught on CCTV and shared to the world.

In the video, we can see him pull back up to the gas station. He must have deemed the brick not enough on the way to another restroom. He leaves his Chevy and immediately takes his frustration out on a gas pump.

The man swings it about and smashes it against the floor. Soon enough, the poor nozzle couldn't handle it anymore it snaps off, leaking gasoline everywhere on the floor. The video cuts off, but he reportedly attacked another gas pump before finally leaving.

Thankfully, no one was at the scene and no one got hurt. Leaking gasoline everywhere at a gas station is scarcely a safe scenario, however, and could have had grave consequences. The recklessness of the vandal could have caused much more damage than property damage, which is already bad enough.

It bewilders me that someone so apparently in need of the restroom to flip over being denied access would have the time for such thoughtless violence. It would seem he was never that desperate in the first place.

Although it could be true that he quickly visited a restroom before returning to the gas pump. However, whether he relieved himself or not is not a concern of mine, I'm just glad no one got injured.