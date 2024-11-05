Tennessee Man Charged With Attempting To Use Weapon Of Mass Destruction To Destroy an Energy Facility in Nashville

In a story that feels a little bit like a 'Great Value! Super Villain's story, an alleged white supremacist has been led, step by step, to his well-deserved downfall. With allegedly grand plans to destroy an energy facility in Nashville, Skyler Philippi walks himself right into life imprisonment.

The press release from the Office of Public Affairs tells the sad story of this Tennessee man, as he moves from one agent to another, believing them to be his partners in crime. Skyler Philippi originally told a confidential human source that he wanted to commit a mass shooting at a YMCA. However, later, he changed his mind telling another confidential human source that if he were to destroy an energy facility, it would be much more effective.

His plan was thwarted from the start. Even when researching which energy substation he wanted to destroy, he was in the company of undercover FBI agents. They rode along with him as he scoped out the correct energy facility. After coming to a decision, he started to gather the materials he needed for an explosive drone.

A High-Explosive Drone to Destroy An Energy Facility

Not only had he worked through his hair-brained plot along with the FBI agents, but he had also explained his reasoning to them. "if you want to do the most damage as an accelerationist, attack high economic, high tax, political zones in every major metropolis." he texted one of the undercover agents. He then proceeded with his plan to build an explosive drone.

The next step for Philippi was to order the C4 and black powder he would need to blow the facility up. While driving back from his reconnaissance, he ordered his required arsenal from another undercover FBI agent. They happily obliged, supplying him with everything he needed to destroy the energy facility.

In the report from the Office of Public Affairs, they mention just how thorough Philippi had been. "Philippi talked about operational security, including the need for disguises, the use of leather gloves (because latex and nitrile gloves can transfer fingerprints), wearing shoes that are too big, the need to burn their clothes after the attack, and not bringing smartphones on the night of the attack." He had done his research, and he was ready, primed to blow it all sky-high.

According to the report, on the night of the attack, "Philippi participated in a Nordic ritual, which included reciting a Nordic prayer and discussing the Norse god Odin." He then proceeded to the chosen energy facility, powered up his drone in the back of his van, and was promptly arrested by law enforcement officers.