Tennessee Man Arrested in DUI Fatality at Loretta Lynn's Ranch

A local Nashville News correspondent Burton S. Staggs reported on his Facebook about a car crash from the Loretta Lynn family ranch. "Humphreys County Officials tell me a person has been killed at an event at Loretta Lynn's Ranch," he reports.

Locals are reacting to the Fatal DUI crash, some recognizing the man arrested in connection to the tragedy. "Used to be the West Coast Choppers guy I believe," one comment read.

A reply to that comment aligns with them, seeing how familiar his name and face were and lamenting the tragedy. After looking into the man, it can be confirmed that his Facebook profile matches the man in the mugshot, Daniel Robert Heman. He used to work for West Coast Choppers as a welder/fabricator.

In addition, one Facebook user reflects on the pain of alcoholism and drunk driving. "So sad! When are people going to realize that they aren't just hurting themselves," she ponders. "Innocent people pay the price! Praying for all of the families."

More on the Lynn Family Ranch and Their History

The Loretta Lynn Ranch is located in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The town completely centers on the massive ranch, businesses and a post office orbiting the land. It mostly exists now as a tourist attraction, a quieter getaway for country diehards that want an hour's trip away from Nashville.

Because the ranch is open to the public, countless people either stay on the campgrounds or rent a cabin to spend the night. Moreover, there are a number of museums and displays that chronicle the rich history of Loretta Lynn's life.

The ranch is truly a pillar of the community. Back in 2020, Lynn and her team were offering discounts to those stranded by the devastating tornado. "My ranch is offering discounted lodging and campground spaces for those who have lost their homes and need somewhere to go. If we all pull together, we'll all make it," Lynn informed Fox News at the time.

Rather than charge people full price for RV camping or cabin stays, she sliced prices in half for the latter, and 75% for the former. You can tell how important it was for Lynn to give back to the community. "My heart breaks for everyone who lost loved ones and those lost their homes in the tornado this week. One thing I know for sure is that Nashville will rebuild and be stronger and better," Lynn declared.