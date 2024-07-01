Tennessee Lottery Winner Has Perfect Response To Winning $1 Million: "I Ain’t Ever Eating Bologna Again"

"I said [to the clerk], 'If I hit this million dollars, I ain't ever eating bologna again.'" Thus, a king was born. Jody (who opted not to disclose his last name — a smart man) received the top prize of a Kentucky lottery scratch-off ticket! He and his father took a $700,000 lump sum and went on about their business! Lottery officials said they took home a check for $504,000 after taxes.

What a value for a $20 scratch-off, eh? They purchased the ticket at a gas station in Adairville, Kentucky. The top prize was revealed within the first couple of rows, and Jody matched the three key symbols next to the top prize amount.

"It kind of shocked me," the father said. And who wouldn't be shocked? If you're careful, that $500,000 could last you the rest of your life! (Again, if you're careful! ...And depending on where you live!)

Jody's father said he called Jody immediately after getting the big win to share the news. "He went, 'You'll never believe what I just did,' And, I said, 'What?' He said, 'We just won $1,000,000!' I was sitting there thinking, 'Yeah, right, I don't believe you!'"

"Houses are paid off. Cars paid off, done. We will be bill free probably next week," he said. "You become debt free, and you don't have any bills."

Honestly, you could argue it's dystopian if you win the lottery and are just excited to pay off your bills and debts. Unfortunately, that's how things are looking these days! Furthermore, Jody also plans on investing with whatever's left.

A Tennessee Man Wins $1 Million From A $20 Kentucky Scratch-Off Ticket

Everybody has their "If I won the lottery..." scenario all planned. Me, I'm a transparent fella. I'll share with the class! If I won a cool mil, I... would also pay some things off first. But then, I have two divergent paths set. Ultimately, it's entirely dependent on how society's lookin'.

If things are going relatively fine, I'd start my own indie video game company! A major undertaking, certainly. But an exciting prospect!

If society's crumbling? I'd go completely off-the-grid. $1 million sadly isn't "buy an island and live like a hermit" money. But it is "buy a one-way ticket and try to locate the least disastrous living conditions" money!