Tennessee Couple Lead Police On High Speed Chase In Big Rig, Die In Shootout

Texas police officers shot and killed Edward and Elizabeth Stevenson on Interstate 40 to conclude a harrowing series of events. Drug agents had been investigating the Stevensons for quite some time beforehand, per WKRN. After conducting a few undercover purchases from the pair, Putnam drug agents finally raided the Stevensons' home on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Though the Stevensons weren't there, agents did find roughly 3/4 of a pound of meth. Officers also seized multiple rifles, semi-automatic long guns, pistols, and bulletproof vests. Putnam County Sheriff, Eddie Farris, commented on the officers' findings. "It appears, what we found in the residence, they were certainly anticipating a violent encounter."

Farris went on to say that based on information the officers gathered upon further investigation, the Stevensons appeared to be in Mexico, allegedly making a drug deal with a cartel. The following day, Donely County Sheriff's deputies and the Texas Department of Safety intercepted the Stevensons' 18-wheeler near Amarillo. According to Farris, the Stevensons owned and operated a trucking company, and the big rig belonged to them.

Edward and Elizabeth Stevenson, A Tennessee Couple, Were Gunned Down By Texas Officers

A motorist managed to capture the ensuing chaos as the sheriff's deputies chased and even drove beside the big rig, firing shots at the tires, trying to stop the truck. Per Farris, Edward Stevenson had reportedly rammed the big rig into several vehicles earlier in the day, refusing to stop for officers.

Drug agents believed the Stevensons went across the border and made a deal with drug cartel members for a large shipment of cocaine. The couple seemed to be returning with the shipment to Middle Tennessee.

"We got a tip they were not going to stop for law enforcement, and if they had to, they were going to do suicide by cop and certainly we relayed that message out to law enforcement out there," Farris stated.

Ultimately, both Elizabeth and Edward Stevenson fired at Texas officers, who returned fire, killing the couple. When officers searched the cab of the truck afterward, they discovered 64 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of around $3 million.

"You know these folks had done this for quite some time. They didn't want to get caught by law enforcement, but more probably were afraid of the cartel than being caught, you know, 29 kilos, and their relationship with one of the Mexican cartels on a regular basis," Farris concluded.