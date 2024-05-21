Tennessee County Has No Record Of A Graceland Deed As Elvis Estate Fights Foreclosure

The case around Graceland is ongoing. A lender is attempting to foreclose on the iconic mansion after accusing Lisa Marie Presley of not paying back a $3.8 million loan.

Naussany Investments & Private Lending, LLC is attempting to recoup the loan by selling the estate. They claim that Lisa Marie signed a Deed of Trust placing the estate as collateral. However, The Shelby County Register of Deeds says they have no record of any deed or documentation related to the Graceland property.

This interesting wrinkle comes as the Presley family claims fraud against the lenders. Priscilla Presley calls the entire thing nothing but a scam. "Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent," Graceland said in a statement. "There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed is to stop the fraud."

Deputy Administrator Clint Anderson spoke with WREG about the matter. He said his office "reviewed the matter" and they have "no documents" in relation to a Graceland deed. The office is investigating the matter but agreed that there's no deed in relation to the property.

Lender Didn't File Graceland Paper Work

Basically, this confirms that the lenders didn't file the proper paper work. According to the outlet, the lender doesn't have the proper documentation for a foreclosure. They should have notarized then filed the documentation. From there, the Registrar's office would also certify it. However with Graceland, the lender hasn't done this.

This supports the narrative from the Presley family that this is fraud. Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough refuses to let the estate be sold off. She's filed a lawsuit against the company.

"These documents are fraudulent," Keough's lawsuit also says. "The note and deed of trust are fraudulent and unenforceable."

"The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery," Keough continued.

"On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity. Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust (the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley), the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale," Keough also added.