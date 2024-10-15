Tennessee Child Dies In Halloween Hayride Prank Gone Wrong

A 12-year-old Tennessee child died when being ran over by a tractor at a haunted hayride attraction. When trying to pull a prank on passengers, the young boy slipped and fell. Deputies found the boy unresponsive at 10:45pm on Friday.

In a press release, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office revealed the shocking news on Saturday. The event occurred in Haunted Hilltop, an attraction in Harrison, Tennessee.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the deceased juvenile. They were informed by the young group's chaperone that they had been "playing near a hay ride tractor route and were behind some bushes trying to scare some hay riders at the Haunted Hilltop Halloween event."

Halloween Attraction Kills Child In Grim Accident

In the accident, "one of the juveniles had attempted to jump on the trailer and had possibly slipped and fallen underneath the wheels and was found unresponsive."

In the press release, the HCSO expressed support to the victim's family, "the HCSO family extends our thoughts and sympathy to the family of the deceased juvenile, as well as the others who witnessed the tragic event."

No further details were shared as the case concerns a juvenile.

On the Saturday after the event, the Haunted Hilltop attraction closed. They wrote in a Facebook post, "due to the Tragic accident that occurred tonight we will NOT be open tomorrow-Saturday. Our Hearts and Prayers go out to the family effected in this, Please keep us all in your prayers!"

The comments under this post share in the sadness surrounding the occasion. "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and peers that are all affected by this tragic accident," says one.

Heavy machinery demands caution, especially in the dark. This event is a grim reminder to stay careful and not play near active vehicles.

I hope the family and staff can manage the grief and sorrow they are experiencing.