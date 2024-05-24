Tennessee Attorney General Is Investigating Graceland Dispute Over Alleged Fraud

The battle to keep Graceland afloat continues.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is opening an investigation to look into the Graceland debacle. Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC is claiming that Elvis' only child, Lisa Marie Presley, utilized the family Estate for a $3.8 million loan. With Lisa passing away last year at 54, this leaves her daughter and the rest of the family to speak on her behalf.

The Presley Family's Fight To Save Graceland From Alleged Fraud

As Graceland hangs in the balance, actress and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley Riley Keough is taking charge. She claims that the company itself doesn't actually even exist. "The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery," she states.

Upon further examination, this tracks. There is no digital presence at all. No website promoting their services. Not even a vacant Facebook account that suggests they actually exist.

When it was a matter to take this to court, a couple of names did pop up. In Keough's court filings, a man named Kurt Naussany sends emails, seeking to collect their loan. They would sell the Graceland Estate otherwise. NBC News shortly thereafter reports an email denying Kurt's involvement at all and points to a man named Gregory.

Word is, Gregory E. Naussany allegedly handled all of the loans with Lisa Marie Presley. Amidst these claims, he sends a fax denying any fraudulence and says he has the paperwork to back him up. But when pressed for further comments, radio silence. It sounds and smells like grifting from afar.

This is where the state attorney general and possibly the FBI step in. For Skrmetti, he recognizes the historical importance in preserving Graceland and Elvis' history in Tennessee. "I have asked my lawyers to look into this matter... and identify what we can do to protect both Elvis Presley's heirs and anyone else who may be similarly threatened," he says.