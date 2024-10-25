Teenage Boy Allegedly Tried To Frame Brother After Killing Parents And Siblings

After allegedly shooting and killing his parents and three of his siblings, Washington prosecutors have charged Andrew Humiston, a 15-year-old boy, with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in Fall City, Washington. An affidavit states that Humiston attempted to pin the murders on one of his dead brothers and frame it as a murder-suicide.

The alleged quintuple murder took place on October 21 inside the family's $2 million home in Fall City, Washington. The shooting took the lives of Sarah Humiston, 42, Mark Humiston, 43, and three of their children: Benjamin Humiston, 13, Joshua Humiston, 9, and Katheryn Humiston, 7.

According to the affidavit, Andrew Humiston called 911 at around 5 a.m. He told authorities that Benjamin had shot his entire family after he got in trouble for looking at pornography

"It appears that Andrew Humiston systematically murdered his mother, father, two brothers, and sister, and attempted to murder his other sister," reads the affidavit, according to USA Today. "Humiston then staged the scene prior to the arrival of first responders to make it appear that (his brother) had committed the murders and then killed himself."

An Alleged Murderer Story, Shattered

However, one of the Humiston family's neighbors called 911 just minutes later. They reported that one of the Humiston younger sisters, an 11-year-old girl, came to their residence and said that Andrew had shot and killed their family.

The 11-year-old survived the shooting by pretending to be dead. However, she suffered injuries during the incident, according to the affidavit. She told investigators that Andrew had been having issues at school after failing tests. Allegedly, Andrew used his father's handgun to shoot the family. He was the only one who knew the code to the gun's safe box. The 11-year-old girl received treatment at a Seattle hospital and released afterward.

Authorities arrested the 15-year-old suspect after arriving at the scene and after discovering the bodies of the Humiston family. Andrew waived his right to appear in court and the judge found probable cause, which led to the murder charges. Prosecutors will request the case to be moved to adult court. If that is the case, Andrew Humiston could face 25 years to life imprisonment if found guilty.